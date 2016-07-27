Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Mengden was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. He gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings Monday at Texas, leaving him 1-5 with a 5.73 ERA in nine starts for Oakland this year.

RHP Daniel Mengden was optioned to Nashville after starting against Texas on Monday. After stops in both Double-A and Triple-A to start the season, Mengden was selected by the A's on June 11 and made his MLB debut that day at Cincinnati. Over his first four starts with the A's, he went 1-3 with a 2.81 ERA, but is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA over his last five starts and 23 innings pitched. After tossing at least 5 2/3 innings in each of his first four starts, he's lasted 5 1/3 innings or fewer in each of his last five.

LHP Sean Manaea (3-5, 4.61) is scheduled to start Tuesday at Texas. He has not allowed a run in three of his four starts since he was reinstated from the disabled list June 29. He is 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA and .228 opponent batting average in five games total over that span. He was 2-4 with a 6.02 ERA and .282 opponent batting average in nine starts when he was placed on the 15-day DL June 14 with a left pronator strain. He ranks second among American League rookies in strikeouts (66), tied for second in games started (13) and third in innings pitched (80.0). He has not walked a batter in his last three games, 20 innings and 79 batters faced.

RHP J.B. Wendelken was recalled from Triple-A Nashville. This will be Wendelken's third stint with the A's this year. He was originally called up on May 8 and made his MLB debut that afternoon at Baltimore. He appeared in two games before being optioned back to Nashville on May 9. He was recalled again on June 3 but did not pitch before being optioned the following day. This season with Nashville, Wendelken is 1-4 with five saves and a 4.66 ERA in 33 games, all in relief. He posted a 0.90 ERA in 10 games in April, but had a 7.79 ERA in 16 games in May and June. So far in July, he is 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA.

RHP Andrew Triggs began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, and he allowed one run on two hits in one inning. He was placed on the disabled list with a (left calf contusion July 19, retroactive to July 18.

C Matt McBride was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. McBride was recalled from Nashville July 3 for his third stint with the A's this year and went 5-for-21 (.238) in seven starts. He is batting .231 with two RBIs in 15 games overall with Oakland and has a .250 average with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 43 games with the Sounds.

RHP Sonny Gray retired the first three batters via strikeout for the first time since July 8, 2014 vs. San Francisco. He did not allow a hit until a 2B Rougned Odor single to lead off the fifth. He allowed multiple homers in back-to-back starts for the first time in his career. He struck out a season-high eight batters. Gray has won each of his six starts at Globe Life Park, joining Yu Darvish (first seven in 2012 to open career) and Kenny Rogers (seven from 1995-98; six in 2005) as the only pitchers to ever win six consecutive starts here at any point.

C Stephen Vogt was reinstated from the family medical leave list and Vogt was placed on the family medical leave list July 23. He is batting .280 with eight home runs and 30 RBIs in 79 games with the A's. Vogt is batting .382 over his last nine games and was named to his second American League All-Star Team earlier this month.

LHP Rich Hill could return to the rotation this weekend at Cleveland, according to manager Bob Melvin. Hill has been sidelined by a blister, but did throw some without a covering on his left middle finger Tuesday. Melvin said the decision to bring back Hill would be made Friday, with Sunday being the earliest possible start.