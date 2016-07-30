Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman, who hadn't lost a game in over two months, was the loser in the 5-3 loss to Cleveland Friday. Graveman held the Indians scoreless on two hits through the first five innings, but then gave up a run in the fifth and three of the four runs Cleveland scored in the seventh."I've got to find a way to continue to get outs in that inning. Locate my pitches better and get us out of that inning with either a tie or the lead," said Graveman (7-7), who was 6-0 in 11 starts since his last loss on May 19.

LHP Dillon Overton will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville and will start Saturday's game. In three starts with the A's earlier this season Overton was 1-1 with an 8.40 ERA. In 17 appearances (16 starts) at Nashville Overton was 10-4 with a 3.21 ERA.

OF Khris Davis' home run in the sixth inning was his 26th of the year. That's one shy of Davis' career high of 27 set last year while playing for Milwaukee.

DH Billy Butler came into Friday's game hitting .221 against right-handed pitchers, but he was in the lineup against Indians RHP Trevor Bauer, against whom Butler has had success. Sure enough, Butler was 2-for-2 against Bauer to raise his career average vs. Bauer to .462 (6-for-13).

LHP Rich Hill has been scratched from his scheduled start Sunday due to a blister on his left middle finger. Hill, who left his last start July 17 vs. Toronto in the first inning due to the blister, tested the finger in a throwing session Friday but still felt discomfort with the finger. "He's better, but it's not to the point where we want to run him out there and take the chance of him ripping a layer of skin off and then we lose him for an even longer period of time," Manager Bob Melvin said. "He's eager to pitch, but he knows he has to be careful with it."

OF Josh Reddick fell about two feet short of a dramatic ninth inning home run. With the A's trailing 5-3, two on and two out, Reddick hit a long fly ball that was caught by center fielder Tyler Naquin, with his back pressed against the wall, for the last out of the game. "I thought it had a chance," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "From the trajectory and the sound of it off the bat, I thought it had a chance to go out."