Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
July 31, 2016 / 9:01 PM / a year ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LHP Dillon Overton was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Saturday's game in Cleveland. This is Overton's third stint with the A's this year. He was 1-1 with an 8.40 ERA in three starts before his start Saturday. At Nashville, he started 16 games and was 10-4 with a 3.21 ERA. Overton took the loss Saturday, giving up 10 hits, including three home runs and five runs in 3 1/3 innings. Overton has given up eight home runs in 18 1/3 innings in his four starts.

C Bruce Maxwell picked up his first major league hit in the fifth inning, but it ended badly for Maxwell. He lined a hit into the right field corner but was thrown out at second trying to stretch a single into a double.

OF Brett Eibner was acquired Saturday by the A's in a trade with Kansas City for OF Billy Burns. "Eibner has some power and some speed. I know for us to make this deal we had to like him a lot," A's manager Bob Melvin said. In 26 games with the Royals this season, Eibner hit .231 with three home runs and 10 RBIs. In 50 games with Triple-A Omaha, Eibner batted .288 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs. He has been assigned to the A's Triple-A Nashville affiliate.

DH Billy Butler, during his at-bat in the top of the fourth inning, got into a heated argument with Indians catcher Chris Gimenez. Butler objected to Gimenez lobbying umpire Tripp Gibson for a bigger strike zone. "It was a professional disagreement," Butler said with a smile. "Tempers were flaring. We're both competitive. I had an issue with him and he had an issue with me."

LHP Rich Hill was placed on the disabled list Saturday, retroactive to July 20, with a blister on his left middle finger. Hill did do some throwing Saturday. Manager Bob Melvin said he threw 60 pitches, the last 15 without a Band-Aid on the blister. Melvin said Hill could be on target for a start Thursday or Friday.

