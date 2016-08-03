Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Frankie Montas, RHP Grant Holmes and RHP Jharel Cotton were traded by the Dodgers to the Athletics for LHP Rich Hill and RF Josh Reddick on Monday. Montas has been sidelined with a rib injury sustained during spring training and has recorded 22 strikeouts against three walks while logging only 16 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season. Montas was acquired in the December deal that also netted RF Trayce Thompson from the White Sox, for whom he pitched in seven games last season.

RHP Jharel Cotton, RHP Grant Holmes and RHP Frankie Montas were traded by the Dodgers to the Athletics for LHP Rich Hill and RF Josh Reddick on Monday. Cotton, 24, was 8-5 with a 4.90 ERA in 22 games (16 starts) for Triple-A Oklahoma City this year. Oakland optioned him to Triple-A Nashville.

RHP Grant Holmes, RHP Frankie Montas and RHP Jharel Cotton were traded by the Dodgers to the Athletics for LHP Rich Hill and RF Josh Reddick on Monday. Holmes, 20, was 8-4 with one save and a 4.02 ERA in 20 games (18 starts) for Class A Rancho Cucamonga this year.