Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman will start Wednesday against the Angels. Graveman's career-best, six-game winning streak was snapped in his last start, a 5-3 loss to Cleveland. His streak spanned 10 games, during which time he compiled a 3.25 ERA and help opposing hitters to a .264 average. Graveman is 1-1 with a 2.05 ERA in five career starts against the Angels, including 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA in three starts this year.

INF Tyler Ladendorf was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. He was up with the big league club three times previously this season, during which time he hit .083 (3-for-36) with no extra-base hits, one RBI and 10 strikeouts in 35 games while playing second base, third base, right field and center field. He also got into one game as an emergency pitcher. Ladendorf, who hit .234 with one homer and six RBIs in 35 games at Nashville, will come off the bench and get an occasional start.

LHP Sean Manaea gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings, getting the loss in Oakland's 5-4 setback to the Angels on Tuesday. The Angels had only two baserunners through the first four innings, and neither reached second base. However, Manaea gave up a two-run homer to Jetty Bandy in the fifth and a three-run homer to Jefry Marte in the sixth to spell his doom. "Early in the game, he looked really good, like we've seen him when he's been at his best," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He just ended up being two pitches away. Other than a couple pitches, I thought he was pretty consistent with where he was throwing the ball. Good life, good velocity, great changeup today."

RHP J.B. Wendelken was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. He was up with Oakland only briefly, giving up five runs on six hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings over three games.

RHP Andrew Triggs was activated from the disabled list Tuesday. Triggs was out since July 18 because of a contusion to his left shin. Triggs, who has bounced back and forth from Triple-A Nashville and the A's all season, has pitched in 16 games for Oakland, including one start, going 0-0 with a 5.83 ERA.