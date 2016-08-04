Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman gave up six runs on nine hits and one walk in four-plus innings, getting a no-decision in the Athletics' 8-6 loss to the Angels. The A's offense gave Graveman a 4-2 lead, but he gave up solo homers to Jefry Marte and Cliff Pennington in the fourth inning that tied the game. After giving up a single to Mike Trout and an RBI double to Albert Pujols to start the fifth, Graveman was done for the night. "Really just today, balls were up," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "When you see a lot of balls (hit) on the ground, that means he's on. There were some balls in the air early in the game, and he had trouble getting the ball down. That's a key for him."

RHP Jesse Hahn will be called up from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday to start against the Angels. It will be Hahn's fourth stint with Oakland this season. He is 2-1 with a 2.77 ERA in four daytime starts and 0-3 with a 9.92 ERA in four nighttime starts. Thursday's game starts at 4:05 p.m. PDT. Hahn is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in two career starts against the Angels, both coming last season.

CF Coco Crisp is hitting .439 (25-for-57) with runners in scoring position this season, best in the majors. Crisp, though, is Oakland's leadoff hitter, meaning he typically will get fewer at-bats with runners on base. He went 2-for-5 on Wednesday.

2B Jed Lowrie went 1-for-3 with a bases-loaded walk Wednesday against the Angels, ending his hitless streak at 20 at-bats with his third-inning single. Lowrie has been bothered by a bunion on his left foot, but he continues to be in the lineup. He has a 57-game errorless streak as a second baseman, his last error coming May 4.