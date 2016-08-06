Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Andrew Triggs was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday to make room on the roster for RHP Jesse Hahn, who was called up to start the game. In 17 relief appearances for Oakland this year, Triggs has no decisions and a 5.40 ERA.

RHP Jesse Hahn gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks in four innings, getting a no-decision Thursday against the Angels. Angels LF Ji-Man Choi homered twice against him. The second was a three-run homer in the third inning that gave Los Angeles a 5-2 lead. "Going into the start today, I just knew I didn't have my best stuff, I didn't feel right in the bullpen," Hahn said. "I kind of knew it was going to be a grind right from the start. For me, I just tried to do the best I could to keep the team in the game."