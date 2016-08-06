Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Andrew Triggs was recalled Friday from Triple-A Nashville and began his eighth stint with the A's this season. Triggs threw two scoreless innings of relief in a 7-2 loss to the Cubs. He allowed one hit and struck out three. In his first seven stints, he had a 5.40 ERA and no decisions in 17 appearances. He is 2-1 with two saves and a 2.95 ERA in 16 appearances with Nashville. Triggs was optioned to Nashville on Thursday when RHP Jesse Hahn was called up to start against the Angels, but Hahn (strained right shoulder) was placed on the 15-day DL Friday, allowing Triggs to be recalled.

LHP Dillon Overton (1-3) had another rough outing Friday night in a 7-2 loss to the Cubs. He gave up seven runs on nine hits, including two home runs, over three innings as his ERA rose from 9.33 to 10.97 in his first five major league starts. Overton has allowed 11 home runs. No major league pitcher since at least 1913 has allowed more than nine home runs during his first five career games. "Believe it or not, I was actually hitting my spots better tonight," Overton said. "They were just hitting everything I threw. You're going to have days like that. Overall I thought everything was working really well. I might have left a few cutters over the plate just a little too much, but other than that I thought my changeup was working pretty good. I got a lot of swing and misses on that."

OF Brett Eibner was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday and hit a solo home run in the sixth inning of a 7-2 loss to the Cubs in his A's debut. Eibner, who started in right field, hit LHP Jon Lester's first pitch in the sixth over the left-field fence for his fourth home run of his rookie season. The A's acquired Eibner from Kansas City on July 30 in exchange for OF Billy Burns. He went 4-for-13 (.308) with two doubles, one home run and two RBIs in four games for Nashville. Eibner, a second-round pick in 2010, made his major league debut this season and hit .231 with six doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs in 26 games for the Royals He started nine games in right field and nine in right field. Eibner also hit .288 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs in 50 games for Triple-A Omaha this season. Eibner said getting traded came as a "complete surprise" to him. "But I know this is a business and players get traded all the time. I loved my time in Kansas City and the opportunity that they gave me, but I'm looking forward to this opportunity now here in Oakland." A's manager Bob Melvin said Eibner will play primarily against left-handed pitchers. He can play all three outfield positions.

RHP Jesse Hahn (strained right shoulder) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday. Hahn was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday and started against the Angels. He gave up five runs on seven hits over four innings and felt tightness in his shoulder. His velocity dropped from the mid-90s to 90 mph by his final inning, A's manager Bob Melvin said. "We just want to be proactive and cautious," Melvin said. "Put him on the DL and make sure that when this period's over everything's good." Hahn said he's optimistic that he'll be ready to pitch again when he's eligible to be activated. "Something very minor," Hahn said. "Yesterday the shoulder tightened up on me a little bit. (Velocity) dropped. Honestly, it didn't feel like anything out of the ordinary. I guess it just looked bad. I don't feel like I'm in any pain. I don't think this is going to hold me back. I compare it to just a tired shoulder. Fatigue. That's it." Hahn is 2-4 with a 6.02 ERA in nine starts over four stints with the A's this year.

2B Jed Lowrie (bunion, left big toe) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Thursday and will decide whether to have season-ending surgery after consulting with doctors within and outside of the A's organization. "The symptoms haven't gotten better," Lowrie said Friday before the A's 7-2 loss to the Cubs. "So I think with some time off we'll just evaluate all the options. The last couple weeks the symptoms have gotten worse." Lowrie was 1-for-20 over his past five games. He's batting .263 with two home runs and 27 RBIs in 87 games overall. This marks Lowrie's second stint on the DL this season He was sidelined May 10-24 with a right shin contusion.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Saturday for the first time since going on the disabled list June 26. He'll throw 20 to 25 pitches. "I feel really good, have a lot of confidence in it, and the strength's been coming back," Doolittle said. "I've thrown every day this week. I feel I've gotten better and better each throwing session. I'm very encouraged with where things are at." Doolittle missed 121 games last season because of shoulder injuries, spending two stints on the DL. "I'm getting closer," Doolittle said of his return. "Just don't want to put (timeframe) on it. "When it's the second relatively significant injury I've had to my shoulder in the last two years, we got to make sure we're really thorough in this whole process and don't cut any corners."