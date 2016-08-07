Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Dillon Overton was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, one day after allowing seven runs and nine hits in three innings in a 7-2 loss to the Cubs. Overton is 1-3 with a 10.97 ERA in his first five major-league starts and has allowed 11 home runs in 21 1/3 innings. "You go back down there and continue to work and get your confidence back," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Overton. "I was talking to him this morning. He's trying. Seems like every time he makes a mistake it ends up being a home run. He has done some good things in Triple-A. I certainly don't think what we've seen is what we have in him. At some point, he'll get another opportunity here."

RHP Sonny Gray (5-11) allowed two runs and five hits but was taken out after just five innings and 72 pitches on Saturday because of what the A's called right extensor muscle soreness on the top his forearm. He struck out two, walked none and retired the final seven batters he faced. "Hopefully it's minor," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He was fighting to go back. He was throwing the ball pretty good today." Gray said he felt soreness in the fourth inning and again in the fifth. "Hopefully it will feel OK the rest of the day today and then coming in here tomorrow," Gray said. "That's going to be the big test."

RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder surgery, July 2015) has been cleared by doctors to begin preparing to resume his throwing program. Alvarez has been shut down twice after suffering setbacks during rehab stints this season. "Doctors have cleared him from all issues we were worried about," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "Hopefully, he'll start a throwing program soon."

LHP Patrick Schuster was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday and pitched two scoreless innings of relief in a 4-0 loss to the Cubs. Schuster walked three, struck out two and allowed no hits. The rookie had a 15.43 ERA in four relief appearances in his first stint with the A's. In 32 games for Nashville, Schuster is 1-0 with seven saves and a 1.16 ERA in 38 2/3 innings. He did not surrender a run in his past nine appearances for the Sounds in 12 2/3 innings.

1B Yonder Alonso went 1-for-3 with a double in a 4-0 loss to the Cubs on Saturday. Alonso had Oakland's only extra-base hit off Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta, who gave up three hits in eight shutout innings. Alonso is batting .319 (15-for-47) in interleague play this season.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) threw a bullpen session for the first time since going on the disabled list June 26. He threw 25 pitches. A's manager Bob Melvin said Doolittle won't make a quick return to the active roster. "Obviously because of who he is, we'll be careful with him," Melvin said. "And even when he comes back, we'll be careful with him. He's not going to be a guy we'll use three days in a row or anything like that. Just to be able to get him back would be great."