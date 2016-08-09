Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Andrew Triggs will start on Thursday against the Orioles. He has 19 relief appearances and one start this season for Oakland.

RHP Sonny Gray (strained right forearm), who went on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, had an MRI on Monday. Manager Bob Melvin said he was waiting for team doctors to examine the scan. Gray left his start on Saturday after five innings because of forearm soreness.

LHP Ross Detwiler will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday and start against Baltimore. The A's acquired Detwiler, 30, from Cleveland for cash on July 17. He's 21-37 with a 4.21 ERA in 180 major league games, including 76 starts, over nine seasons.