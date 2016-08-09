Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (8-7) allowed one run on six hits over seven innings, struck out four and walked none in a 3-2 victory against Baltimore on Monday night. He beat the Orioles for the first time in four career starts. The first time Graveman faced the Orioles this year, he gave up a career-high four home runs and lasted a season-low 2 2/3 innings in an 11-3 loss on May 8 at Camden Yards. Graveman came up with a new game plan in the rematch and used it to perfection. "I had a really tough outing last time against them in Baltimore," Graveman said. "That was a lot of fastballs that didn't have much movement, and I knew I had to mix pitches today. You look at these guys, a great hitting team, most home runs in the league by a lineup. You just try to keep them in the park." Graveman made his career-high 22nd start and set a career highs for wins. He won for the sixth time in his past nine starts, going 6-1 in that stretch.

RHP Andrew Triggs will start on Thursday against the Orioles. He has 19 relief appearances and one start this season for Oakland.

RHP Andrew Triggs will start on Thursday against the Orioles. He has 18 relief appearances and one start this season for Oakland. Triggs, a rookie, has a 5.35 ERA and no decisions over stints with the A's. He has 34 strikeouts and 12 walks over 33 2/3 innings. The A's claimed him off waivers from Baltimore on March 13.

RHP Sonny Gray (strained right forearm), who went on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, had an MRI on Monday. Manager Bob Melvin said he was waiting for team doctors to examine the scan. Gray left his start on Saturday after five innings because of forearm soreness.

RHP Sonny Gray (strained right forearm), who went on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, had an MRI on Monday that revealed muscle inflammation and fluid but no structural damage, manager Bob Melvin said. Gray will not need surgery. "We're not sure how long that's going to be but nothing structural," Melvin said, "Nothing structural that you'd have to have surgery with." Gray left his start on Saturday after five innings because of forearm soreness. He's 5-11 with a 5.74 ERA.

C Stephen Vogt went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the fourth inning, his ninth blast of the season, in a 3-2 victory against Baltimore on Monday night. Vogt drove in two runs and scored twice. Vogt ended a 16-game homerless streak when he launched RHP Kevin Gausman's 1-2 pitch into the right field seats. "Today was big for me," Vogt said. "It's been a couple weeks since I've felt like I've really driven a ball or felt comfortable at the plate. I've been a little passive the last couple weeks. After my fist at-bat when I popped up, a 1-0 fastball, I said, 'I don't care what happens, I'm swinging hard. I'm not going to go down soft.' So fortunately he made a mistake 1-2 and I was able to drive it out of the yard and kind of give me some confidence. Got that feeling back that I've been searching for."

2B Jed Lowrie (bunion, left big toe) had an MRI on Monday that showed some calcification, and he'll see a foot specialist later in the week, A's manager Bob Melvin said. Season-ending surgery has not been ruled out. Lowrie has been on the disabled list since Thursday.

LHP Ross Detwiler will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday and start against Baltimore. The A's acquired Detwiler, 30, from Cleveland for cash on July 17. He's 21-37 with a 4.21 ERA in 180 major league games, including 76 starts, over nine seasons.

LHP Ross Detwiler will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday and start against Baltimore. The A's acquired Detwiler, 30, from Cleveland for cash on July 17. He's 21-37 with a 4.21 ERA in 180 major-league games, including 76 starts, over nine seasons.