Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Zach Neal (2-1) allowed one run on two hits over 5 1/3 innings in a 2-1 victory against Baltimore on Tuesday night. Neal, a rookie, made his second major league start. He struck out one, walked none and threw just 72 pitches, 50 for strikes. With A's starters Sonny Gray and Jesse Hahn on the disabled list and Daniel Mengden back at Triple-A Nashville, Neal moved from the bullpen to the rotation to help fill the void. Neal pitched three perfect innings before Orioles CF Adam Jones hit a leadoff homer in the fourth. "He was really, really good," A's C Stephen Vogt said. "Before the game in the bullpen, just talking to him, you could tell he was ready."

2B Eric Sogard (left knee surgery in April) has resumed baseball activities, but Athletics manager Bob Melvin said he likely won't be able to play this season. "He's taken some ground balls, he's doing some dry swings. He's doing baseball activities; he's just not able to run at 100 percent yet. We'd have to get him running 100 percent and be comfortable with his movement in the infield. It just doesn't look like it will be in the cards for him this season." Sogard did not appear in a game for the A's this season.

RHP Sonny Gray (right forearm strain) said he was relieved to learn Monday night that he wouldn't need surgery, but has no target date to resume throwing. Gray was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, and an MRI on Monday revealed no structural damage. "Fluid in the elbow from a couple muscle strains," Gray said. "Nothing crazy. I have no clue when I'll start throwing again. It's not even on the short list of things to do right now."

RHP Sonny Gray (right forearm strain) said he was relieved to learn Monday night that he wouldn't need surgery, but he has no target date to resume throwing. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, and an MRI on Monday revealed no structural damage. "Fluid in the elbow from a couple muscle strains," Gray said. "Nothing crazy. I have no clue when I'll start throwing again. It's not even on the short list of things to do right now." A's manager Bob Melvin said Gray needs to get the inflammation and fluids out of his forearm and elbow before he can resume playing catch. "We're not in a hurry to do that at this point," Melvin said.

RHP Liam Hendriks threw 1 2/3 perfect innings of relief with two strikeouts in a 2-1 victory against Baltimore on Tuesday night. He took over in the sixth with one out and 2B Jonathan Schoop, who had doubled, on third. Hendriks retired Orioles CF Adam Jones on a pop up and LF Hyun Soo Kim on a come-backer. "He's coming into situations now where he has to be perfect and he's pitching as well as he has all year," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Hendriks.

OF Jake Smolinski went 2-for-2 with two walks and scored a run in Oakland's 2-1 victory against Baltimore on Tuesday night. Smolinski is batting .366 (30-for-82) at the Oakland Coliseum and .377 (23-for-61) against left-handers.