Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Jharel Cotton threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday night against Round Rock. He had a perfect game until giving up a triple with one out in the ninth inning to SS Doug Bernier. Cotton was one of three minor league pitchers the A's acquired from the Dodgers in exchange for RF Josh Reddick and LHP Rich Hill last week. "He definitely opened some eyes," A's manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday. "It wouldn't surprise me if at some point in time (this season} we see him here."

RHP John Axford pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save of the season Wednesday night in a 1-0 victory against Baltimore. Axford gave up a leadoff single to CF Adam Jones, then got three straight outs. Regular closer Ryan Madson, who had saves in one-run wins against Baltimore on Monday and Tuesday, got the night off, so Axford filled in. Madson has 24 saves.

LHP Patrick Schuster was designated for assignment by the A's on Wednesday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Ross Detwiler. Schuster had no decisions and a 10.80 ERA in five relief outings for Oakland this year. In 32 appearances for Triple-A Nashville, he was 1-0 with seven saves and a 1.16 ERA.

RHP Jesse Hahn (strained right shoulder) will throw his first bullpen session on Saturday since going on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. According to manager Bob Melvin, Hahn will likely make a rehab start next week and be activated on Aug. 20, the first day's he's eligible to come off the DL, or soon after.

LHP Ross Detwiler pitched eight shutout innings in 1-0 victory against the Orioles on Wednesday night. Detwiler (1-0) was called up Wednesday from Triple-A Nashville and made his first major league start since May 14, 2015, with Texas. He gave up six hits, struck out two and walked none in his first win as a starter since May 10, 2013. Detwiler threw a career-high 108 pitches and set a high for innings pitched. "I think it's a good start, but it's just one good start," Detwiler said. "We have six, seven starts left, maybe even more than that. It's a good step in the right direction." The A's acquired Detwiler from Cleveland on July 17 for cash in a minor league deal. He went 4-0 with a 3.86 ERA in four starts, including three starts, for Nashville.

1B Yonder Alonso went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk on Wednesday night in a 1-0 victory against the Orioles. In his past 10 games, Alonso is batting .375 (12-for-32) with five doubles and four RBIs. He has five multi-hit games in that span. "I feel like I'm just trying to get on base for my guys, just making sure I can simplify things as much as possible," Alonso said. "My main goal is just to have good at-bats and play really solid defense, and hopefully we can come out on top."

LHP Sean Doolittle, who has been on the disabled list since June 26 due to a strained left shoulder, will throw a third bullpen session Friday and might face hitters. Doolittle, however, said he still doesn't have a target date for a rehab assignment or a return to the active roster. "I think it would be kind of foolish to rush back after my injury history with the shoulder injuries I've dealt with over the last couple of years," Doolittle said Wednesday. "I fully expect to pitch again this year. Things have definitely been going in the right direction, so I don't want to cut any corners down the final stretch. ... I want to be diligent and make sure when I'm back, I'm full go."