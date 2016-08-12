Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

2B Max Muncy hit a solo shot in the eighth inning, his second home run of the season, in a 9-6 loss to Baltimore. Muncy, who went 1-for-3, is batting .226. He has two doubles and four RBIs.

RHP Andrew Triggs (1-0) made his second start of the season and gave up three runs on five hits over four innings in a 9-6 loss to Baltimore on Thursday. He struck out four and walked none. Triggs, who made 19 of his first 20 outings in relief, filled a void in an A's rotation that has been hit by numerous injuries. Triggs was in Baltimore's minor league system at Double-A Bowie last season, but the Orioles released him during spring training, and Oakland claimed him off waivers. "I thought he pitched really well in the early innings and then gave up a couple of hits a little bit later and gave up some runs, but all in all for a reliever to come in and start like that I thought he pitched well," A's manager Bob Melvin said.

3B Ryon Healy hit his fourth home run of the season, a two-run blast in the fifth inning of a 9-6 loss to Baltimore. After DH Billy Butler lined a leadoff single, Healy launched RHP Chris Tillman's 3-1 pitch for a home to left field with one out. Healy, a rookie, is batting .230. "You find out the character of a younger player when he comes up, starts out really good and goes through some harder times," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Healy. "They're making some better pitches on him. We've seen and we know that he's a fighter, so to come back and make some good plays and hit the ball well and hit the ball out of the ballpark again, your game kind of surfaces again because of the fight that he has and certainly because of the ability that he has."

RHP Jess Hahn (strained right shoulder) will throw his first bullpen session on Saturday since going on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. Hahn said he's confident that he'll be healthy enough to be activated on Aug. 20, the first day he's eligible to come off the DL.