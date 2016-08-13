Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea (4-7) allowed three runs and three hits in six innings, struck out four and walked three in a 6-3 victory over Seattle on Friday night. He won for the first time since June 29 against San Francisco, ending an 0-3 skid in his previous seven appearances, including six starts. Manaea, a rookie, had a no-hitter through 4 2/3 innings before giving up a solo home run to 3B Kyle Seager. Manaea had three walks but got also induced three double plays in the first three innings. He gave up a home run for the fourth straight game and has allowed six blasts in that span. "It looked like his strategy early on was walk the leadoff guy then get a double play," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He went away from his strategy in the fourth. It's not often that we've seen his command look a little off. That was one of the reasons I took him out when I did. One, it's not bad to come short this late in the year as far as pitches. We had a rested bullpen. But he battled. These are the type of learning experiences for young pitchers that are actually good for them. They don't have their best command, they have to battle themselves a little bit. At the end of the day, he comes out after six innings with three runs. It was a good performance."

LF Khris Davis hit his career-high 28th home run Friday night in a 6-3 victory over Seattle. Davis, who had 27 home runs last season for Milwaukee, set a career high with a two-run blast in the first inning when the A's built a 3-0 lead. He had two hits and scored twice. Davis hit an opposite-field, two-run blast to right field, launching RHP Joe Weiland's 1-0 pitch. "It's definitely a goal of mine to get better every year," said Davis, who leads the A's with a career-high 72 RBIs. "I'm glad first and foremost that the team won. I can enjoy it for a night, but I also have more work to do."

SS Marcus Semien went 4-for-4, matching his career high for hits, and scored two runs for the A's in a 6-3 victory over Seattle on Friday night. Semien had four hits in a game for the third time in his career. "It felt great," Semien said. "I hit four balls pretty hard. That's the goal every night. It's not going to happen every night, but you work hard every day in the cage and BP to do that."

RHP Jesse Hahn (strained right shoulder) will throw his first bullpen session Saturday since going on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. If all goes well, Hahn will make one rehab start and then return to the A's rotation, manager Bob Melvin said Friday. Hahn is 2-4 with a 6.02 ERA.

INF Jed Lowrie (bunion, left big toe) was examined by a foot specialist earlier this week but has yet to decide whether to undergo season-ending surgery. "Still getting kind of some conflicting opinions, so he's going to have another one, he's going to see another (doctor) in a couple days I think," A's manager Bob Melvin said. Lowrie has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 4.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) threw 20 pitches in a simulated game Friday and is nearing a rehab assignment. "Threw all his pitches, looked good," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "We'll see how he is tomorrow and then he'll either throw another session to hitters or we'll send him out on a rehab." Doolittle has been on the 15-day disabled list since June 26. "It was my heaviest workload by far to this point," Doolittle said. "I still felt good by the end. I still felt strong by the end of it. It was a really good day, I think. They started talking about going out on a rehab assignment, but they said, 'We're going to see how it feels tomorrow before we set that in stone.' But I think that would be the next step, knock on wood, as long as things continue to feel good. I was able to move the ball around and throw without any second thought, not have to worry about protecting it or anything. Hopefully, it responds and I feel good tomorrow and then we can move forward."