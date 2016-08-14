Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (8-8) gave up four runs and seven hits, including two homers, in six innings of a 4-3 loss to Seattle on Saturday night. He struck out two and walked one. Graveman was 7-1 with a 3.67 ERA in his previous 13 starts before struggling against the Mariners. He gave up a solo home run to DH Nelson Cruz in the fourth inning and a two-run shot to 2B Robinson Cano in the fifth. Cruz and Cano both homered on first-pitch cutters from Graveman, whose best pitch is a sinker. "I was trying to make a quality pitch," Graveman said. "Both were located on the outer half, and they put good swings on 0-0 (counts). For me, not throwing many cutters 0-0, for them to put swings on them like that was pretty good. It was a little surprising. Second one especially."

C Josh Phegley (right knee surgery) took batting practice before Saturday's game against Seattle but has yet to resume catching. Getting into a crouch continues to be a problem. "Getting better, though," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "We're starting to get past that. I don't know when he'll get down in a crouch and catch, but he's feeling good enough to where he's doing stuff with us on the field. It's good that he's feeling better." Phegley initially went on the 15-day disabled list July 2 but was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 7. If he continues to improve, Phegley will likely be activated in September. "I think we're getting to the point where we're not too far off having him catch, and if that's the case, we'd love to have him back," Melvin said. "I know he's eager to get back."

RHP Jesse Hahn (strained right shoulder) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will likely begin a rehab assignment early next week. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "If he feels good, then we'll send him out on a rehab assignment." Hahn has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 5. Barring a setback, he'll probably need only one rehab start before being

OF Coco Crisp had three hits in five at-bats and drove in a run Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Seattle. He had his fourth three-hit game and 25th multi-hit game of the season. He's batting 27-for-59 (.458) with runners in scoring position.

DH Billy Butler went 3-for-4 with two doubles and scored twice on Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Seattle. Butler is batting .474 (18-for-38) with seven RBIs in his past 11 games. He had his fourth three-hit game of the season. "He's been swinging great," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Butler. "That's why I'm trying to get him there against as many righties as I can. He's squaring it up, using the whole field. A lot of confidence. His batting practices are good. He's doing a nice job."

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Nashville. If all goes as planned, Doolittle will throw one inning on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and be activated from the disabled list on Aug. 22 when the A's open a three-game series against Cleveland at Oakland Coliseum, manager Bob Melvin said. "Doolittle, who threw a 20-pitch simulated game Friday, has been on the DL since June 26. "He's a hard working guy, and he's honest too," Melvin said. "If we didn't feel like after his bullpen that he felt great, then we wouldn't do this. This was kind of on the schedule if everything went well, and he was all for it. He felt great, he was honest with us. It looked like he threw great the other day." Doolittle is 2-2 with a 2.93 ERA and four saves in 35 relief appearances.