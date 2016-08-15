Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Zach Neal (2-2) gave up five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in his third career major league start, an 8-4 loss to Seattle on Sunday. He struck out one, walked one and threw 74 pitches. Neal fell to 0-2 against the Mariners this season. In his first major league start, he gave up seven runs in four innings of a 13-3 loss to Seattle on May 25 at Safeco Field. "Just some balls up today," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Neal, who gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings against Baltimore on Tuesday. "His last outing the ball was down. At times he'd elevate just for effect, but I think certainly trying to come in on Lind and didn't get there. Ball was elevated some out over the plate. I think just some pitches were a little bit flat for him today."

3B Ryon Healy hit his fifth home run of the season on Sunday, a solo shot in the second inning of an 8-4 loss to Seattle. It was Healy's second home run in four games. Healy is batting .229 with five doubles and 13 RBIs in 28 games in his rookie season.

OF Brett Eibner hit his fifth home run of the season on Sunday, a solo blast leading off the seventh inning of an 8-4 loss to Seattle. Eibner, who was acquired on July 30 from Kansas City in a trade for OF Billy Burns, was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 5. He's 2-for-13 with two home runs in nine games for the A's. The right-handed-hitting Eibner has played primarily against left-handed pitchers, but he homered off RHP Drew Storen, a reliever, on Sunday.

RHP Sonny Gray (strained right forearm) has yet to resume throwing since going on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 7, and manager Bob Melvin there's a chance that Gray might not pitch again this season. "I don't necessarily think it's important," Melvin said. "I mean, it's nice to know that you're healthy again and you don't have to worry about it in the offseason, but it's not like we're going to push him to try to get him out there just to get him out there." Trainers are still trying to get the inflammation out of Gray's pitching arm. "We're still waiting," Melvin said. "After the inflammation goes and then it's strengthening and then it's throwing. So we're a ways away from him throwing yet." The A's have 44 games left in the season, which ends on Oct. 2.

LF Khris Davis hit his career-high 30th home run of the season Sunday, a two-run shot in the sixth inning of an 8-4 loss to Seattle. He went 2-for-4 and homered for the third straight game against Seattle. He's the first Athletics player to hit at least 30 home runs since OF Brandon Moss had 30 in 2013. "It's just a number," Davis said. "I think most importantly I'm healthy and helping the team."

RHP Jesse Hahn (strained right shoulder) will make a rehab start on Tuesday night for Triple-A Nashville. Hahn has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 5, and he's eligible to be activated Aug. 20. He threw a bullpen session Saturday. "It went really well, absolutely," Hahn said. "I think I'm ready to go." Barring a setback, Hahn will likely make just one rehab start before being activated. When he went on the DL, Hahn said he didn't expect to be out for longer than 15 days. "It was just a dead arm feeling," Hahn said. "I think we've done some stuff to strengthen it back up to the point where it feels good again."