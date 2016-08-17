Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Ryon Healy hit his sixth homer of the season Monday at Texas. The rookie has homered in two straight and three of his past five games. Healy also matched his career high with two hits. "It was really, really impressive," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. "Obviously, it's his first time at the big-league level. We didn't see much of him this spring. He's making a nice little name for himself. It seems like in bigger situations, he gives you tougher at-bats."

RHP Liam Hendriks added to an impressive season with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief Monday. Hendriks has allowed just six earned runs in his last 29 2/3 innings, and opponents have just 22 hits against him in his past 24 innings. "I'm starting to get back to that point where I'm confident no matter who is in the box and no matter what the situation is," said Hendriks, who missed 37 games earlier this year because of a strained right triceps.

SS Marcus Semien played in his 122nd consecutive game Tuesday night. That's the most by an Oakland player since Eric Chavez played in 123 straight in 2005. It's also the second longest active streak in the majors.

DH Billy Butler continued his recent uptick with a first-inning single Monday. Butler raised his average to .291 as he is on a 7-for-15 surge. Over his past 13 games, Butler is 20-for-45 (.444) with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs.

INF Jed Lowrie will miss the remainder of the season as he will undergo surgery to remove a bunion from his left foot.

LHP Ross Detwiler struggled with his command Monday. He walked four while giving up five runs in 4 2/3 innings at Texas. It was the most batters he walked in an outing in the majors this year. He felt he was done in Monday by his command woes. "I wouldn't say I was really cruising along," Detwiler said. "I was fighting myself. I really lost command of the fastball, curveball. The changeup stayed with me most of the game, but I was getting in bad counts, and that's what ended up hurting me quite a bit."

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) began a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Nashville, throwing one scoreless innings. If all goes as planned, Doolittle will throw one inning Wednesday and Saturday and be activated from the disabled list on Aug. 22 when the A's open a three-game series against Cleveland at Oakland Coliseum.