Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Andrew Triggs fell one out shy of a quality start, but he still pitched a career-high 5 2/3 innings while allowing one run at Texas. He hadn't pitched more than four innings in his time with Oakland. Triggs now has a 2.84 ERA over his last 11 games, and he has lowered his season mark from 8.00 to 4.98 in that span. "Triggs was terrific," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. "I was thinking five innings would be great. He gave us 5 2/3. He did great."

RF Danny Valencia made his first start as the No. 2 batter, and the spot seemed to agree with him as he went 2-for-5 and drove in two runs. He came into the game with just three RBIs in August, but had the first two Oakland RBIs on Tuesday night. "We're just trying to mix it up," manager Bob Melvin said. "Sometimes we'll get a little stagnant. It's just a little different dynamic where the lineup went."

LF Khris Davis matched his career high with two doubles as he continued to terrorize Texas pitching. Davis is hitting .375 against the Rangers this year with seven home runs and 19 RBIs in just 11 games.

SS Marcus Semien played in his 122nd consecutive game Tuesday night. That's the most by an Oakland player since Eric Chavez played in 123 straight in 2005. It's also the second longest active streak in the majors.

RHP Jesse Hahn (strained right shoulder) made a rehab start on Tuesday night for Triple-A Nashville. He threw four innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out six.

2B Jed Lowrie will have his season-ending foot surgery in the next week or two in Houston. Lowrie, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 4 because of a bunion on his toe, also has some ligament issues with his foot. He is expected to need three months to recover. That would have him 100 percent when the A's begin spring training. "We won't know exactly how extreme it is until they go in there, but it did show up that there's some ligament damage in there," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. "Obviously, that's going to add to the pain that he's had to play through."

1B Yonder Alonso posted his three career go-ahead RBI in extra innings with his double that put Oakland up 3-2 in the 10th inning. Two of those three RBIs have come this month.

LHP Sean Doolittle, who has been on the disabled list since June 26 with a strained left shoulder, had no problems in his rehab appearance for Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Doolittle will throw again Wednesday and then again this weekend. If he gets through those rehab appearances without any issues, the former closer could rejoin the Athletics on Monday when they start a series against Cleveland.