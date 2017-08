RHP Jesse Hahn will start Sunday against the White Sox, Melvin said before Friday's game. Hahn, 27, is 2-4 with a 6.02 ERA in nine starts.

LHP Sean Doolittle will pitch in a minor league rehabilitation assignment Saturday for Triple-A Nashville and could return to the majors sometime next week, manager Bob Melvin said. Doolittle has been on the disabled list since June 26 because of a strained left shoulder.