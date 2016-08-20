Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (9-8) was masterful Friday night as he pitched a two-hitter agains the Chicago White Sox for his first career shutout. Graveman walked none and struck out five. He threw 69 of 98 pitches for strikes. After the game, Graveman credited part of his success to a recent chat with Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux about having a strong mental approach.

DH Khris Davis went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox. Davis notched three hits for the fifth time this season and boosted his batting average to .256. His 31st home run extended his career high and marked his fourth blast in the past seven games.

RHP Jesse Hahn will start Sunday against the White Sox, Melvin said before Friday's game. Hahn, 27, is 2-4 with a 6.02 ERA in nine starts.

RHP Jesse Hahn will start Sunday against the White Sox, Melvin said before Friday's game. Hahn, 27, is 2-4 with a 6.02 ERA in nine starts.

LHP Sean Doolittle will pitch in a minor league rehabilitation assignment Saturday for Triple-A Nashville and could return to the majors sometime next week, manager Bob Melvin said. Doolittle has been on the disabled list since June 26 because of a strained left shoulder.

LHP Sean Doolittle is scheduled to pitch in a minor league rehabilitation assignment Saturday for Triple-A Nashville and could return to the majors next week, manager Bob Melvin said. Doolittle has been on the disabled list since June 26 because of a strained left shoulder.