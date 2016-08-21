Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Zach Neal (2-2, 5.19 ERA) is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season Sunday against the Chicago White Sox. The 27-year-old rookie never has faced the White Sox. Neal is 1-0 with a 3.15 ERA in 10 relief appearances, but he is 1-2 with a 7.98 ERA (13 earned runs in 14 2/3 innings) as a starter.

2B Chad Pinder finished 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his major-league debut Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. Pinder, 24, was Oakland's second-round draft pick (71st overall) in 2013. The Virginia Tech alum hit .258 with 14 home runs and 51 RBIs in 107 games this season with Triple-A Nashville.

RHP Jesse Hahn felt soreness in his right shoulder after a recent bullpen session and could remain on the 15-day disabled list for the foreseeable future. Initially, Oakland planned to activate Hahn before Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox, but that changed when Hahn said he felt more discomfort. "We will slow down his process," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. "He'll throw at least another rehab game, but I'm not sure when." Hahn, 27, is 2-4 with a 6.02 ERA in nine starts this season.

OF Jake Smolinski earned his 29th start in 34 games since the All-Star break. He went 1-for-3 with a walk. All but two of his starts after the All-Star break have come in center field, where Smolinski has impressed A's manager Bob Melvin with his strong arm and direct routes to fly balls. "He's a natural out there," Melvin said. "We feel like he has the ability to be an everyday player, and that's why he's getting the opportunity right now." Smolinski, 27, is hitting .269 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs in 66 games.

DH/1B Billy Butler had an illness and was not able to play Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. Oakland manager Bob Melvin said Butler was nauseated and vomiting before the game, and he might remain sidelined Sunday. The 30-year-old is hitting .286 with four home runs and 30 RBIs in 79 games.

LHP Ross Detwiler (1-2) drew his second consecutive loss Saturday evening against the Chicago White Sox. Detwiler gave up six runs on 10 hits in four innings. He walked one and struck out two. "I thought his stuff was pretty good," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. "I thought it was better than last time out. He left a couple breaking balls up to the bottom of the order, and I think the location of the fastball (cost him) a couple times. Give them credit, too. They shot the ball the other way and had some good at-bats."