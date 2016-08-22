Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

2B Chad Pinder recorded his first major league hit on a single in the seventh inning Sunday against White Sox LHP Jose Quintana. Pinder went 0-for-4 in his major league debut Saturday. He is now 1-for-8 at the plate.

DH Khris Davis hit his 32nd home run, a two-run shot, off White Sox LHP Jose Quintana on Sunday. He hit two homers in the series. His previous career high for home runs in a season was 27 in 2015.

RHP Jesse Hahn (strained right shoulder) was scheduled to start Sunday against the White Sox, but he experienced discomfort in a bullpen session. He will pitch at least one more rehab outing before returning from the disabled list. He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 5.

DH Billy Butler sat out with an injury he sustained in an altercation with teammate Danny Valencia, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

LHP Sean Doolittle's (strained left shoulder) rehab assignment is expected to last longer than expected, and he likely won't rejoin the team this week. He has been on the disabled list since June 26.