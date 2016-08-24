Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea will look to improve his ranking among American League rookies when he takes the ball against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night. Despite a 4-8 record and 4.73 ERA, Manaea ranks second in the AL among rookies in starts (18), innings pitched (110 1/3) and strikeouts (92). He has never faced the Indians.

RHP Andrew Triggs pitched six innings for the first time in his career Monday night, but left a scoreless tie and did not get a decision in the Athletics' 1-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians. Triggs, whose previous high was 5 2/3 innings, shut out the first-place Indians on three hits, striking out six. He remained winless in four starts and 22 appearances overall.

SS Marcus Semien did not play in Oakland's 1-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Monday night because he was with his wife for the birth of their child. Semien had been the only Athletic to have played in all of the team's games this season. He shared the American League lead in games played with 124 at the start of the night.

INF Arismendy Alcantara was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to take the roster spot created when DH Billy Butler was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Monday. The call-up was the third of the season for Alcantara. He went 3-for-13 (.231) in five games in his first two stints with the parent club.