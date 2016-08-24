Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman will take his hot streak up against a team he has never beaten when he pitches against the Indians on Wednesday afternoon. He is 0-2 with a 3.38 ERA in three career starts against Cleveland. Graveman has gone 8-2 with a 3.47 ERA in his last 15 starts. His seven wins since June 23 are the fifth most in the American League.

LHP Sean Manaea became the second American League rookie to reach 100 strikeouts this season when he fanned eight Tuesday in Oakland's 9-1 win over the Indians. Manaea struck out eight in the game, one shy of his season best. The Indians entered the contest with 22 wins in their past 28 games against left-handed starters.

C Bruce Maxwell recorded the first two RBIs of his career with a two-run double in the eighth inning Tuesday in Oakland's 9-1 win over the Indians. Maxwell had gone the first 26 at-bats of his rookie season without an RBI.

SS Chad Pinder notched his first career RBI with a third-inning single Tuesday in Oakland's 9-1 win over the Indians. Pinder went 1-for-4 in the game to raise his average to .133.

INF/OF Danny Valencia made his first start since Saturday and picked up right where he left off with his seventh consecutive two-hit game Tuesday in Oakland's 9-1 win over Cleveland. Valencia contributed a single to a three-run first inning and a double to a two-run third, helping the Athletics build an early 5-0 lead. He also threw out Indians DH Mike Napoli trying to stretch a single into a double on a ball off the right field fence. In the past two days, word of his Friday clubhouse fight with DH Billy Butler leaked, leading the team to issuing fines to both players.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder surgery in July 2015) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session before the Tuesday game and reported no discomfort. Alvarez said afterward he hopes to make his Athletics debut before season's end.

DH Billy Butler (concussion) was in uniform for the Athletics' team photo before the game Wednesday, and he warmed up with teammates after the shoot. Butler was placed on the opposite end of the frame from INF/OF Danny Valencia, with whom he got into a fight Friday in Texas. He is on the seven-day disabled list.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) is scheduled for one final rehab appearance at Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday. If all goes well, Doolittle likely would be reinstated from the disabled list before week's end.