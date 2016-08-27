Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Zach Neal gets the call Saturday night when Oakland continues its interleague series in St. Louis. Neal is coming off a 4-2 loss Sunday at the Chicago White Sox, allowing eight hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings while striking out two. Neal, who hasn't faced the Cardinals in his MLB career, has been the ultimate pitch-to-contact guy so far, walking only two but fanning just 14 in 39 innings.

3B Ryon Healy's fourth-inning single extended his hitting streak to 12 games, the longest active streak in the majors. Healy is batting 18-for-45 during the run, which ties Coco Crisp for the longest this season by an Oakland hitter, and is batting .281 in his first 38 MLB games. The only negative at this point is a 5-29 walk-strikeout ratio that must improve over time.

SS Marcus Semien (paternity list) was reinstated to the roster Friday and promptly returned to the lineup, batting seventh and going 1-for-4 with a double. Semien played in the Athletics' first 124 games before missing the Cleveland series for the birth of his first child. Semien is batting .240 with 23 homers and 55 RBI, both career highs.

LHP Ross Detwiler pitched decently Friday night, but lost in large part because he gave up a two-run homer to Jedd Gyorko in the first inning. Detwiler retired 12 of 14 hitters after Gyorko's blast and ended up going 5 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and three runs with a walk and six strikeouts. The St. Louis native is 0-3 in six career outings against the Cardinals.

1B Yonder Alonso accounted for the A's only run with a second inning homer to right-center, his seventh of the year, and added a ninth inning single which was erased by Healy's double play ball. Alonso's previous six homers all occurred with runners on base. All of his homers this year have happened during night games, and the last four have taken place on the road.