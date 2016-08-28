Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Andrew Triggs gets the start Sunday when Oakland concludes its weekend series in St. Louis. Triggs is coming off six shutout innings on Monday against Cleveland, allowing three hits and a walk with six strikeouts but was no-decisioned in an eventual 1-0 loss. This will be his first career outing against the Cardinals.

RHP Zach Neal established two important career highs Saturday night by going six innings and throwing 91 pitches. Neal allowed six hits and two runs (one earned) with no walks and three strikeouts. He said his game turned on a double play he got from Jeremy Hazelbaker in the fourth inning, as he retired the last eight hitters he faced, doing it with increased efficiency.

RHP Ryan Madson notched his 26th save in 32 opportunities on Saturday night with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. Madson hasn't allowed a run in eight August games and 9 2/3 innings, knocking his ERA down to 3.19 for the year. Opponents have batted just .245 against Madson, who before this game hadn't picked up a save since Aug. 12.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) was scheduled to make a rehab assignment for Triple-A Nashville on Friday night but decided not to when he didn't feel well during warmups. Manager Bob Melvin said Doolittle could return to the mound in a few days. Doolittle, who has been disabled since June 26, is 2-2 with a 2.93 ERA and four saves in 35 games.