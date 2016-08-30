FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
August 31, 2016 / 3:22 AM / a year ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Ryon Healy finished 0-for-3 and had his 14-game hitting streak, the longest active streak in the majors, snapped. Healy walked in the ninth inning to extend his streak of reaching base safely to 15 games. He also committed two fielding errors in the second inning.

UTIL Arismendy Alcantara was optioned to Triple-A Stockton on Monday to clear a roster spot for Billy Butler.

DH Billy Butler was reinstated from the seven-day concussion disabled list on Monday but was not in the starting lineup. The club optioned UTIL Arismendy Alcantara to Triple-A Stockton to clear a roster spot for Butler.

PH Billy Butler was reinstated from the seven-day concussion list but was not in the starting lineup. Butler, who was concussed after a clubhouse altercation with teammate Danny Valencia, hit into a game-ending force play in the ninth inning.

PH Billy Butler was reinstated from the seven-day concussion list but was not in the starting lineup. Butler, who was concussed after a clubhouse altercation with teammate Danny Valencia, hit into a game-ending force play in the ninth inning.

