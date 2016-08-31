Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman took the loss Tuesday despite posting his 14th quality start on the season, including three in succession against the Astros. Graveman dropped to 9-3 in his last 17 starts after allowing three runs on four hits and one walk with one strikeout in seven innings.

LHP Sean Manaea will miss his next scheduled start with a left rhomboid strain (back) suffered on Monday night. Manaea departed with one out in the fourth inning.

LHP Sean Manaea will miss his next scheduled start after departing with one out in the fourth inning Monday night due to a left rhomboid strain. With rosters expanding Thursday, it is unlikely that Manaea will make a trip to the disabled list. He will be re-evaluated in the near future to determine his availability for later next week.

3B Ryon Healy extended his on-base streak to a club-high 16 games with a single in the second inning. Healy finished 1-for-4 with a strikeout. His on-base streak is the longest single-season streak by an Athletic since SS Marcus Semien closed 2015 by reaching base in 23 consecutive games.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder surgery in July 2015) moved his rehab assignment to Class A Stockton on Tuesday, and he allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits in one inning. Alvarez hopes to make his Athletics debut before season's end.

RHP Jesse Hahn (strained right shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits in four innings. Hahn has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 5

OF Coco Crisp has been acquired by the Indians in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. According to multiple reports, the two teams agreed on a trade that will be announced Wednesday. Crisp, who broke into the big leagues with the Indians in 2002, hit .234 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs in 393 at bats for the A's this season.