Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Mengden will be called up from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday and start against Boston, A's manager Bob Melvin said Friday. Mengden was optioned to Nashville on July 26. "Good to get him back," Melvin said. "He really got our attention early on. We felt like when we sent him down he was just a little bit tired, and they cut down on his work load. He's been pitching great since. It will be nice to have him back."

RHP Andrew Triggs made his sixth start of the season Friday night against Boston but came out after just one inning because of tightness in his lower back. Triggs allowed one unearned run on one hit, struck out one, and walked none in a 16-2 loss. He threw 24 pitches and got a no-decision. "It flared for the first time a few weeks ago," Triggs said of his back. "We were able to get it quieted down. I went after a foul ball. ...That's where I first felt it grab. It was just sort of progressively getting tighter and tighter. Just as far as finishing pitches it wasn't getting to where I wanted to be."

C Matt McBride was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday. This marks McBride's fourth stint with the A's this season. In 15 games over his first three stints, he hit .231 with two RBIs. He started 11 games at catcher and made one appearance in right field. In 70 games with Nashville, he hit .267 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs. He appeared in 46 games at catcher, 12 in right field, seven in left and one at first base for Nashville.

RHP Jesse Hahn (strained right shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Hahn had been on the DL since Aug. 5. In two rehab starts for Nashville, he went 0-1 with a 9.39 ERA. Hahn had made nine starts for the A's, going 2-4 with a 6.02 ERA. He's 1-7 with a 4.32 ERA in 15 starts for Nashville. "Jesse had a little bit of a struggle in his last game," Melvin said. "So we'll have him pitch a little bit more down there. It's been a tough year for him. He's a guy that was as important as he was to us last year, to have to go through a season like this is difficult for him, yet going through some of the issues that he's had to, hopefully he's going to be better for it. We still feel like he has a bright future here."

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Friday but did not make an appearance in the A's 16-2 loss to Boston. Doolittle went on the DL on June 30, retroactive to June 26. In 35 relief appearances before going on the disabled list, he went 2-2 with a 2.93 ERA and four saves. Doolittle made six rehab appearances for Triple-A Nashville. He had a 1.50 ERA, allowing one run and four hits over six innings. Doolittle said it's "very important" for him to have a strong finish to the season. "And not have that hanging over my head, have all the uncertainty heading into the offseason," he said. "I'm excited to be back here and able to contribute again."