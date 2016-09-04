Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Mengden (1-6), who was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Nashville, allowed seven runs and eight hits over 2 2/3 innings in an 11-2 loss to Boston on Saturday night. "I felt good," Mengden said. "Maybe I was just falling behind a little too much. You never want to give a team like that good counts and places to do damage. I fell behind a few times and thought I made a few pitches even when I was behind and they still hit it." Mengden struck out two, walked two and allowed a solo home run to Red Sox 1B Hanley Ramirez.

RHP Sonny Gray (strained right forearm) threw from 105 feet Saturday as he continued his rehabilitation. Gray has been on the disabled list since Aug. 7, and manager Bob Melvin said he doesn't know whether Gray will appear in another game this season. "I think until we get him on a mound, it's still kind of uncertain," Melvin said

CF Jake Smolinski went 1-for-3 and broke up Boston RHP Rick Porcello's perfect game with a one-out double in the sixth inning Saturday. Smolinski also scored a run in the A's 11-2 loss. Smolinski is batting .266 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs over 77 games.

RHP Chris Smith allowed one run on two hits over four innings of work out of the bullpen Saturday in an 11-2 loss to Boston. He struck out five, walked one and lowered his ERA to 4.11. "I can't say enough about Chris Smith, not just tonight," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "Certainly tonight was the best we've seen based on the fact that we needed him and we pitched him last night too. We didn't have to use some of our guys we hope to use tomorrow. He's a guy that enjoys being at the ballpark every day based on the fact where he's at in his career. He's in a great mood every day. It's great for the younger guys to see. On top of that he was very effective tonight."