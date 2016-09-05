Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman shut out the Boston Red Sox on six hits over 6 1/3 innings in Sunday's 1-0 win. Graveman left a scoreless game in the seventh inning, and thus did not get a decision in the game. Graveman has compiled a 2.06 ERA in his last five starts.

RHP Jharel Cotton will be promoted from Triple-A to pitch Wednesday's series finale against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Athletics manager Bob Melvin announced Sunday. Cotton will make his major league debut in place of RHP Andrew Triggs, who strained his back in Friday's series opener against Boston. Cotton was 3-1 with a 2.82 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Nashville this season.

RHP Raul Alcantara will be promoted from Triple-A Nashville to pitch Monday against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Athletics manager Bob Melvin announced Sunday. Alcantara has been dominant of late at Triple-A, having gone 4-0 with a 1.18 ERA in his last eight starts. He's struck out 32 and walked just three over that stretch. He will be making his major league debut Monday.

SS Marcus Semien broke up LHP Eduardo Rodriguez's no-hit bid with an infield hit with two outs in the eighth inning in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. Semien's grounder deflected off the foot of Rodriguez, allowing him to reach safely on a close play. In fact, Semien initially was called out, only to have it overturned on video review. The A's have not been no-hit since July 13, 1991, a string of 4,032 games that's the longest streak in the majors.