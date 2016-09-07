Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

2B Joey Wendle capped a memorable week with a game-winning hit Tuesday night, a two-run single in the eighth inning that allowed the Athletics to overtake the Los Angeles Angels in a 3-2 victory. Wendle had recorded his first big-league hit on Sept. 2, then his first major league RBI in the series opener against the Angels on Monday. He's now hitting .214.

RHP Andrew Triggs (back soreness) won't pitch again this season, A's manager Bob Melvin announced before Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Triggs had to leave his last start, Sept. 1 against Boston, after one inning. The rookie will finish the season 1-1 with a 4.31 ERA.

RHP Zach Neal remained winless in his last five starts (0-3), but was spared a hard-luck loss when the Athletics rallied for a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. Neal held the Angels to two runs on four hits in six innings, but left with the A's trailing 2-0. He lowered his ERA to 3.89 in nine games (five starts) since his fourth call-up from the minors in July.

RHP Jharel Cotton, who is scheduled to make his major league debut in the series finale, joined the team Tuesday but won't be added to the active roster until Wednesday.

RHP Jharel Cotton is scheduled to be promoted from Triple-A Nashville and make his major league debut Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels. Cotton was acquired by the A's in the trade-deadline deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers involving RF Josh Reddick. Cotton will be the seventh A's pitcher to make his major league debut this season, and second in three days. RHP Raul Alcantara started the series opener against the Angels on Monday.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (strained shoulder) will be shut down for the rest of the season, Athletics manager Bob Melvin announced Tuesday. Alvarez hasn't pitched in the majors this season following shoulder surgery. He had been pitching in the minors with hopes of joining the big-league club before season's end, but Melvin assured Tuesday that will not be happening. Another surgery is a possibility.

UTIL Arismendy Alcantara was recalled from Triple-A Stockton. He's 3-for-15 for the Athletics this year.