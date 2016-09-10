Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

2B Joey Wendle, who was recalled Aug. 31 from Triple-A Nashville, hit leadoff for the first time in his brief major league career on Friday and went 2-for-4 with an RBI in a 3-2 loss to Seattle. Wendle had his first career multi-hit game and extended his hitting streak to four games. Since trading OFs Billy Burns and Coco Crisp, the A's haven't had an experienced leadoff hitter. SS Marcus Semien has led off 12 times, and OF Jake Smolinski five, but A's manager Bob Melvin said he likes both of them lower in the order where they'll have more chances to drive in runs. Wendle appeared in his seventh career big-league game Friday. "I don't know that he's the prototypical on-base guy or the guy that takes a ton of pitches, but we really don't have anybody right now that would look to do that," Melvin said before the game. "I like the way he's swinging the bat right now more than anything."

RHP Daniel Mengden (1-7) allowed two runs on five hits over five innings in a 3-2 loss to Seattle on Friday night. He exited trailing 2-1. The rookie struck out six and walked two in his best outing since June 27, when he held the Giants to two runs over 7 2/3 innings for his only win of the season. Mengden fell to 0-6 at the Coliseum and set an Oakland record for the longest career-opening home losing streak. "The last couple outings haven't been good so I think this was a big step forward," Mengden said."I think I'm maybe going to have three or four more starts left, so I'm just trying to get better every start and gain some experience."

LHP Sean Manaea (strained upper back), who hasn't made a start since Aug. 29, will pitch a three-inning bullpen session Saturday. If all goes well, he's expected to return to the rotation during the A's upcoming seven-game road trip, which begins Monday at Kansas City. Manaea was forced to leave his last start at Houston after 3 1/3 innings because of the injury.

C Bruce Maxwell had a career-high three hits in three at-bats with an RBI double for the A's in a 3-2 loss to Seattle on Friday night. Maxwell, a rookie, had his first multi-hit game. Over his past seven games, he's is batting .389 with seven hits in 18 at-bats.

RHP Jharel Cotton, who pitched a gem in his major league debut Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, will remain in the rotation, but the date of his next start has yet to be determined, A's manager Bob Melvin said Friday. Cotton (1-0) allowed one run on two hits over 6 1/3 in a 4-1 victory against the Angels.

RHP Fernando Rodriguez had surgery on his right shoulder Friday to repair two torn tendons. Rodriguez had been on the 15-day disabled list since July 4 with a strained right shoulder. He is expected to be able to resume throwing in four months. Dr. Anthony Romero performed the surgery at the Gold Coast Surgery Center in Chicago. Rodriguez, who missed the entire 2013 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, went 2-0 with a 4.20 ERA in 34 relief appearances this year. Last year he went 4-2 with a 3.84 ERA in 56 relief appearances.