Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (10-10) allowed a career-high eight earned runs and a career-high 12 hits over five innings in a 14-3 loss to Seattle on Saturday. Graveman had gone 9-3 with a 3.18 ERA in his previous 18 starts but fell to 0-3 this season against Seattle. Graveman walked three and struck out one. "I didn't locate," Graveman said. "Pitches away, the sinker away was running back over the middle, and the ones that I was trying to throw away to lefties were running off the plate, and they were taking good pitches. So overall just something all comes down to being able to locate. It's always disappointing no matter how good of a run or how bad of a run you've been on. To have and outing like that is disappointing, but you know what, I've learned in the past that you can't dwell on this. You've got to put it in the past and continue to work."

A's LHP Sean Manaea (strained upper back) threw a 55-pitch bullpen session Saturday and, barring a setback, is expected to rejoin the rotation on Wednesday at Kansas City. "I felt really good," Manaea said. "No problems at all." Manaea hasn't made a start since Aug 29 against Houston when he left the game after 3 1/3 injuries because of his back injury. The A's will have a six-man rotation once Manaea returns.

3B Ryon Healy went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in the eighth inning in a 14-3 loss to Seattle on Saturday. The home run was Healy's eighth of the season. Healy, who had his second career three-hit game, is batting .355 in his past 24 games. "He's been here long enough to where teams are making adjustments to him and he's continuing to make the adjustments himself," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Healy. "He is certainly a guy we are looking for next year to be an important factor and play a lot."

RHP Jharel Cotton will make his second career start on Tuesday on the road against the Kansas City Royals. Cotton (1-0) made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels after being recalled from Triple-A Nashville and got the win. He allowed one run on two hits in 6 1/3 in a 4-1 victory against the Angels. Cotton will be part of a six-man pitching rotation.

C Stephen Vogt snapped an 0-for-18 skid with a single in the first inning Saturday of a 14-3 loss to Seattle. Vogt went 1-for-3 for the game and is batting .254 this season. Vogt's hitless streak matched his longest of the season.