Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray (strained right forearm) threw off a mound Sunday for the first time since going on the disabled list Aug. 7. Gray threw 11 pitches, all fastballs. He said he's hopeful of getting into a game before the season ends. Gray will throw another bullpen session in a few days at Kansas City."His health's the most important thing for us and making sure he is healthy , but I think he'd like to get into a game for maybe an inning and maybe we'd like to see it too," A's manager Bob Melvin said. If Gray pitches again this season, it will almost certainly be out of the bullpen for short stints.

RHP Raul Alcantara allowed two runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings and got a no-decision in his second career major league start Sunday, a 3-2 loss to Seattle. He struck out four, walked one and threw 104 pitches. "He has an electric fastball, his change-up is a plus pitch and he threw some good breaking balls too," A's C Stephen Vogt said of Alcantara. In his major league debut last Monday, Alcantara gave up five runs on five hits over three innings and hit three batters -- all in the first inning -- in a 10-7 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. "I focused on pitching my game and not making the perfect pitch like last time," Alcantara said.

RHP Ryan Madson (5-5) had his 12-game, 13 2/3-inning scoreless streak snapped Sunday, taking the loss in a 3-2 defeat against Seattle. Madson entered the game at the start of the ninth inning of a 2-2 game. He gave up a leadoff double to C Mike Zunino, a single to CF Leonys Martin and an RBI single to SS Ketel Marte. Madson escaped without further damage. He's pitched really well," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "You get a couple of guys on, now you're trying to make some really good pitches and next thing you know there's a run in, and then he did a good job to keep it to just a run where we had a chance to come back. But you're going to give up a run now and then." Madson has 29 saves and a 3.07 ERA.