Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Daniel Coulombe struck out five of the six Royals he faced in two flawless innings to pick up the victory. Coulombe had a 9.00 ERA in his previous nine games, permitting 13 runs in 13 innings.

3B Renato Nunez, who hit .228 with 23 home runs and 75 RBIs with Triple-A Nashville this year, was recalled by the A's on Monday. He hit three homers with 10 RBIs in the Sounds' five playoff games. Manager Bob Melvin said Nunez, 22, would start Tuesday as the designated hitter. He grounded out as a pinch hitter in the ninth in his big league debut. With the addition of Nunez and Olson, it could shrink the playing time of Yonder Alonso and Danny Valencia as the A's take a look at some of their prospects as the season winds down.

DH Renato Nunez, who hit 26 home runs, including three in the Pacific Coast League playoffs, made his first big league start and was among five rookie starters Tuesday. The A's have used 19 rookies this season, two shy of the Oakland record of 21 in 2008.

RHP Jharel Cotton, who starts Tuesday, won his major league debut on Wednesday. He limited the Angels to one run on two hits, while striking out three and walking two in 6 1/3 innings. He became the 16th pitcher in Oakland history to win his big league debut and the first Athletics pitcher since Porter Vaughan to allow two or fewer hits in his debut.

1B-OF Matt Olson had his contract purchased from Triple-A Nashville, where he hit .235 with 34 doubles, 17 home runs, 69 runs and 60 RBIs in 131 games. Olson, 22, was a 2012 compensation pick following the first round as compensation for the loss of free agent David DeJesus. Olson, who struck out 132 times and walked 71 times, walked in the ninth inning in his major league plate-appearance.

RHP Sonny Gray, who went on the disabled list with a strained right foreman, played long toss before the game and threw sliders from flat ground. He is scheduled for a Wednesday bullpen session. Gray is 5-11 with a 5.74 ERA in 21 starts this season.

LF Khris Davis hit his 36th home run, the most by an Athletic since Frank Thomas clubbed 39 in 2006. Six of his last seven homers have been with men on base.

SS Marcus Semien topped AL shortstops with 24 home runs heading into Tuesday's action. His Monday homer was his first since August 7, snapping a season-high 28-game homerless streak.