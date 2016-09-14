Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

DH Renato Nunez, who hit 26 home runs, including three in the Pacific Coast League playoffs, made his first big league start and was among five rookie starters Tuesday. The A's have used 19 rookies this season, two shy of the Oakland record of 21 in 2008.

LHP Sean Manaea will be on a limited pitch count Wednesday when he starts at Kansas City. Manaea left his previous start on Aug. 29 at Houston after 3 1/3 innings with a strained left rhomboid. "I don't like to go out there and say potential pitch count," manager Bob Melvin said. "It's going to be how he feels, and ups are just as important, potentially, as pitches, but it won't be a full complement like we've seen in the past."

3B Ryon Healy had two of the three hits, including a home run, off Royals starter Danny Duffy. "He's a tough kid," manager Bob Melvin said. "He's getting more and more confident, not that he didn't start out confident, and he's made two great plays there, too. I mean, these guys make you get rid of the ball in a hurry, make you a little anxious in the infield when they hit the ball. So, your job is to get the ball as quickly as you can and get it over there. But all those little things end up being big plays and the fact it ends up being a one-run game and you have to keep as many baserunners off the base as you can against these guys."

RHP Jharel Cotton held the Royals to three runs, only one earned, in 5 2/3 innings. He threw 102 pitches, 67 for strikes, while allowing seven hits, walking one and striking out two. "I thought he was great," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "I mean, arguably, he doesn't give up a run if we do our thing. Now, we're going to make errors and it's the pitcher's job to pick 'em up just like it's the fielders' job to pick up the pitcher at times. But, I thought he pitched great again. Real poised, worked all his pitches, got a lot of bad swings."

RHP Sonny Gray, who is on the A's disabled list with a right forearm strain, will throw a bullpen session Wednesday. "Hopefully we get a good report on that tomorrow and kind of move forward as far as that goes," manager Bob Melvin said.

SS Marcus Semien topped AL shortstops with 24 home runs heading into Tuesday's action. His Monday homer was his first since August 7, snapping a season-high 28-game homerless streak.

RHP Ryan Madson logged his 30th save in 36 opportunities, although he gave up a single and a walk and balked in a run in the ninth. Madson was a vital part of the Royals' 2015 bullpen and helped them win the World Series. "It makes it tougher," Madson said of facing the Royals. "It doesn't make it easier. I mean, since it was just last year and that was the team that gave me the chance to get back to the big leagues. No, it's not like against other teams where I don't like the team. It's not like that at all. It's probably 180. It makes it tougher to be aggressive and go for the kill, so to speak. So, that's what I was battling with a little bit right there."