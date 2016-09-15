Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Mengden, who was recalled Sept. 3 from Triple-A Nashville and will start the series finale Thursday, is 0-2 with a 10.57 ERA in his first two September starts. This is his second stint this year with Oakland and overall he is 1-7 with a 6.39 ERA. Opposing hitters are batting .328 off him in his past seven starts.

LHP Sean Manaea picked up his first road victory, holding the Royals to three hits, only one after the first inning, over five innings. He walked the leadoff batter, his only walk, and struck out five. "It's kind of been a thing for me this year, not pitching well on the road," said Manaea, who was 0-6 with a 6.44 ERA in his previous eight away starts. "Getting that first victory on the road was awesome, especially against the Royals, who are a really good ball club. It's just big for me. So I was really happy how things turned out."

RHP Sonny Gray threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday and is slated to throw a 30-pitch bullpen Friday. If all goes well, Gray would probably throw a simulated game next week and could appear in a game before the season ends. Gray, who won 14 games in each of 2014-15, is on the disabled list with a right forearm strain.

LF Khris Davis, who had homered in the first two games of this series, drew three walks for the first time in his career. Davis contributed a two-run single in the eighth. He has driven in six runs in the series.

1B Yonder Alonso had three hits, including a two-run double in the first, and walked. He extended his on-base streak to 11 games in which he is batting .353 with eight RBIs.