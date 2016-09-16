Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

2B Joey Wendle had four singles, his first career four-hit game, and scored three runs. He raised his average to .349 since being recalled on Aug. 31.

LHP Dillon Overton was called up from Nashville, where he was 13-5 with a 3.29 ERA in 21 games, including 20 starts. Overton gave up five runs in the ninth inning Thursday in the 14-5 A's victory over the Royals. He yielded a three-run homer to Christian Colon and has allowed 12 home runs in 22 2/3 innings in the majors this season.

3B Ryan Healy logged his fourth straight multi-hit game with three hits, including a prodigious 480-foot blast. He is hitting .382 with a .627 slugging percentage in his past 29 games after hitting .223 in his first 27 games.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, who the A's signed as a free agent last December, will undergo a second shoulder surgery and not pitch this season. Dr. James Andrews will do arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday. Alvarez suffered a setback after three rehab appearances with Class A Stockton. Alvarez, who was a 2014 National League All-Star selection while with the Marlins, had shoulder surgery in July 2015.

C Stephen Vogt drove in five runs with a home run, double and walked with the bases loaded. It was his third career five-RBI game, matching his career high, last done on June 15, 2015 at San Diego.