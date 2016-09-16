FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Joey Wendle had four singles, his first career four-hit game, and scored three runs. He raised his average to .349 since being recalled on Aug. 31.

LHP Dillon Overton was recalled from Triple-A Nashville. While he started five games for Oakland in his first three big league stints this season and 20 games with the Sounds, he will be used in long relief.

LHP Dillon Overton was called up from Nashville, where he was 13-5 with a 3.29 ERA in 21 games, including 20 starts. Overton gave up five runs in the ninth inning Thursday in the 14-5 A's victory over the Royals. He yielded a three-run homer to Christian Colon and has allowed 12 home runs in 22 2/3 innings in the majors this season.

3B Ryan Healy logged his fourth straight multi-hit game with three hits, including a prodigious 480-foot blast. He is hitting .382 with a .627 slugging percentage in his past 29 games after hitting .223 in his first 27 games.

RHP Henderson Alvarez will have arthroscopic shoulder Tuesday, performed by Dr. James Andrews. Alvarez, who had shoulder surgery last year while with the Marlins, has not pitched this year.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, who the A's signed as a free agent last December, will undergo a second shoulder surgery and not pitch this season. Dr. James Andrews will do arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday. Alvarez suffered a setback after three rehab appearances with Class A Stockton. Alvarez, who was a 2014 National League All-Star selection while with the Marlins, had shoulder surgery in July 2015.

C Stephen Vogt drove in five runs with a home run, double and walked with the bases loaded. It was his third career five-RBI game, matching his career high, last done on June 15, 2015 at San Diego.

