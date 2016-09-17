Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman didn't factor in the decision, but he had one of his better starts vs. the Rangers. Graveman allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings and lowered his career ERA vs. the Rangers to 7.47. "Overall, I thought my stuff was good, thought the movement was good," Graveman said. "Kept them off balance just enough and then a couple of them found holes. I thought we limited damage. Of course we did a good job of coming back."

3B Ryon Healy continued his torrid hitting as he doubled in the first inning and then again in the fourth. That first double extended his hitting streak to seven games and the second one made Healy 15 for his last 27 overall.

CF Brett Eibner set a new career high with his four RBIs. Eibner went 2-for-4 with a homer and a triple, with both hits coming off All-Star Cole Hamels. "My first at-bat, one out, man on third, opportunity to get a run in there and didn't," Eibner said. "That kind of really kind of made me bear down on my approach the next two at-bats. I just waited for pitches I wanted to hit, not what he wanted me to swing at. I just got real selective. When I got the pitches I wanted to hit, I didn't miss them."

OF Khris Davis continued his mastery of the Rangers with his two-run homer in the fourth inning. It was the 38th homer of the season for Davis, and eight of them have come against the Rangers and three against Cole Hamels. Davis also has 21 of his 96 RBI against Texas. The eight homers are the most for any player vs. the Rangers since Vernon Wells had eight in 10 games in 2010.