Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

2B Joey Wendle hit his first career homer when he led off the game on Saturday with a blast to right field. Wendle finished the game with two RBIs, which also matched his career high. Wendle now has three two-RBI games in his first 15 starts. "It all started with Joey Wendle," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. "That was a tough loss last night (7-6) after four really good wins in Kansas City. You can get a little deflated and come out a little sluggish, and then Wendle hits, first at-bat of the game, hits a home run and then (it was) kind of off to the races."

3B Ryon Healy extended his hitting streak to eight games with his fifth-inning single on Saturday against Yu Darvish. It's the longest hitting streak of the rookie's career. Healy is 16-for-31 in the streak as he also walked and scored a run Saturday.

1B Danny Valencia continued to have success against Texas. His eighth-inning homer, a three-run shot, on Saturday was his second of the season against the Rangers. Valencia is hitting .388 against Texas with 11 RBIs. Thirteen of his 17 homers have also come on the road.

RHP Sonny Gray threw a 31-pitch bullpen session in hopes of making another start this season for the A's. Gray has been on the disabled list since Aug. 7 with a strained right forearm. He could face hitters next and then maybe get into a game. "Now it's not a for-sure thing, but I know he feels better about the way he threw today," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. "I don't necessarily need to see him, but the psychology of being in a game, going into the offseason, that's really kind of more for him. For us, we just want to make sure he's healthy, but there's something to be said about getting into a game."

RHP Raul Alcantara picked up his first major-league win as he allowed two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Alcantara didn't walk a batter and struck out three in his third major-league game. "You could just see his confidence grow as the game went along, especially after the first inning," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. "For a guy that got off to a little bit of a rough start his first outing, he's really recovered well. When he's throwing the ball over the plate, he's confident his stuff's going to play and he's going to have success."

OF Khris Davis needs one homer to match Frank Thomas for the most by an Oakland player in the last 15 years. Frank Thomas hit 39 in 2006.

2B Marcus Semien continued his recent power with his third homer in his last six games. That stretch comes after a 28-game homer-less drought for Semien. Getting one off Texas ace Yu Darvish on Saturday night was special. "I noticed that early the fastball command wasn't there," Semien said of Darvish. "So you get him looking in one spot. He's going to throw it in there. He throws a lot of off-speed, too, so we were able to key in on one pitch and did a good job."