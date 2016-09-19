Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Ryon Healy was moved to the No. 3 spot in the batting order for the first time in his career Sunday. Healy went 2-for-5 and extended his career high hitting streak to nine games. Manager Bob Melvin's logic for batting Healy third was simple. "He's the guy who's been swinging the hottest bat," Melvin said.

OF Danny Valencia went 1-for-3 with two walks to give him five hits in the series. Valencia is hitting .375 against Texas this season with 11 RBIs.

RHP Sonny Gray came through his Saturday throwing session with no issues and will throw another bullpen Tuesday in Oakland. There's still a chance Gray will pitch in a game this season. He's been on the disabled list since Aug. 7 with a strained right forearm.

OF Khris Davis continued his mastery of the Rangers with his two-homer game. He hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and then a two-run shot in the eighth. Davis now has 10 homers against Texas this year, the most of any player. He surpassed the nine Reggie Jackson hit against Texas in 1974. He also became the first 40-homer hitter for Oakland since Jason Giambi had 43 in 2000. "I feel pretty comfortable against their guys," Davis said of facing Texas. "The numbers don't like, and I like hitting off them."

LHP Ross Detwiler continues to fare better as a starter than a reliever. He pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs Sunday. His ERA as a starter is now 4.72. His relief ERA is 7.04. Detwiler impressed Oakland manager Bob Melvin Sunday. "That's not the greatest lineup in the world for him, on a hot day when you know the ball is going to carry, they're loaded with righties, it's hot, you're working hard every pitch, these guys make you work," Melvin said.