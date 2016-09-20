Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Ryon Healy hit his 11th home run of the season in the second inning Monday night in a 4-2 loss to Houston. Healy launched a solo home run to left off RHP Brad Peacock. Healy, who was called up from Triple-A Nashville on July 15, is batting .382 in September and .312 for the season.

C Bruce Maxwell, a rookie, hit his first career major league home run Monday night, a solo shot in the second inning of a 4-2 loss to Houston. With two outs, Maxwell hit an opposite-field, home run to left-center off Astros RHP Brad Peacock. "It felt good to finally get one," Maxwell said. Over his past nine games, Maxwell is batting .419 (13-for-31) with eight RBIs.

RHP Jharel Cotton allowed one run on two hits over six innings, struck out six and walked none in Oakland's 4-2 loss to Houston on Monday night. Cotton got his second straight no-decision. It was in his third career major league start since being called up from Triple-A Nashville on Sept. 7. Over 18 innings, he has allowed five earned runs and 11 hits while striking out 11 and walking three. He owns a 1.50 ERA. "It's been fascinating so far," Cotton said. "I'm just hoping to keep it going. We have a good group of guys behind me pushing me and pushing me to get better."

RHP Sonny Gray (strained right forearm) will throw another bullpen session Tuesday, and if all goes well, he'll likely pitch a simulated game later this week. He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 7. "Hopefully we can get to a point where we can get him in a game somewhere," A's manager Bob Melvin said.

RHP Henderson Alvarez will undergo right shoulder surgery Tuesday. Alvarez, who had season-ending surgery on July 28, 2015, with the Marlins, had multiple setbacks this season and did not appear in a game for the A's.

LF Khris Davis was named the American League's Co-Player of the Week along with Red Sox 1B Hanley Ramirez. Davis batted .400 with five home runs and 13 RBIs last week. He hit his 39th and 40th home runs Sunday against Texas. He's the seventh player in Athletics history to hit at least 40 home runs in a season, joining Jimmie Foxx, Mark McGwire, Reggie Jackson, Jose Canseco, Jason Giambi and Gus Zernial. Foxx had a team-record 58 in 1932. McGwire had 52 homers in 1996. "It's just so surreal right now," Davis said. Davis is the first Athletic to hit the 40-homer mark since Giambi hit 43 in 2000 when he was named A.L. MVP. Davis went 0-for-4 on Monday night in a 4-2 loss to Houston and had his eight-game hitting streak snapped.