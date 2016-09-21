Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea pitched six shutout innings and got a no-decision Tuesday night in a 2-1, 10-inning loss to Houston. Manaea gave up three hits, struck out seven and walked two in his second start since leaving his Aug. 29 outing against the Astros after 3 1/3 innings with a strained upper back. "Everything felt good," Manaea said. "I was just trusting the defense behind me. Just a hard game all the way through. It's tough losing a game like that, but it's how the game goes. Overall a good game. Just wish we could have pulled it out." Manaea is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA over 11 innings in his past two starts.

3B Ryon Healy didn't make his major league debut until July 15 when he was called up from Triple-A Nashville, but manager Bob Melvin said the slugger deserves consideration American League Rookie of the Year honors. Healy went 0-for-4 Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to Houston but is batting .307 with 11 home runs and 30 RBIs in 61 games. "We still have a couple weeks left, and if he continues to put up numbers like he has, I don't know why he wouldn't," Melvin said. "I think he certainly should be considered because he's played every day, he's durable, he's been consistent, he's had power." Healy's 10-game hitting streak ended Tuesday.

RHP Sonny Gray (strained right forearm) threw a 48-pitch bullpen session and will likely pitch a two-inning simulated game this weekend, Melvin said. "Threw the ball real well,'' manager Bob Melvin said. "All his pitches. Pretty intense in what he was doing today."

RHP Sonny Gray (strained right forearm) threw a 48-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, and he likely will pitch a two-inning simulated game this weekend, A's manager Bob Melvin said. "Threw the ball real well. All his pitches. Pretty intense in what he was doing today," Melvin said. Gray has been on the disabled list since Aug. 7. Barring a setback, Gray likely will be able to pitch again before the season ends.

RHP Henderson Alvarez had right shoulder surgery Tuesday in Gulf Breeze, Fla. There is no timetable for his return.

LF Khris Davis, who ranks fourth in the major leagues with 40 home runs, was a late scratch because of "a stomach bug," manager Bob Melvin said. Danny Valencia replaced Davis, Oakland's cleanup hitter, in the lineup and played right field, with Jake Smolinski moving to left. Valencia hit fourth.

LF Khris Davis, who ranks fourth in the major leagues with 40 home runs, was a late scratch Tuesday night because of a stomach bug, manager Bob Melvin said before the A's 2-1, 10-inning loss to Houston. "He's felt it since this morning," Melvin said. "Originally had him in the lineup. Was kind of waiting to see how he'd respond, but he's not getting any better so he will not be in the lineup." Davis threw up before the game, Melvin said. Danny Valencia replaced Davis, Oakland's cleanup hitter, in the lineup and played right field, with Jake Smolinski moving to left. Valencia hit fourth.