Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (10-11) had a perfect game through six innings but allowed three runs on four hits in seven innings of work in a 3-0 loss to Texas on Friday night. Graveman, who allowed four runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 in a no-decision in his previous start against Texas, lost his third straight game. He struck out three and walked none. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre hit a two-run homer off Graveman in a three-run seventh. "He had perfect game type stuff," A's catcher Stephen Vogt said of Graveman. "The only issue with a sinkerballer like that is a ground ball finds a whole, and unfortunately one did. And Adrian Beltre just continues to haunt us."

2B Chad Pinder went 2-for-3 with two doubles Friday night in a 3-0 loss to Texas. Pinder, a rookie, had his first career multi-hit game. He's had three doubles in his past two games, including one as a pinch hitter on Wednesday against Houston. Pinder is batting .444 (4-for-9) over his past five games.

LF Khris Davis returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with a stomach illness. Davis entered Friday's game with 40 home runs -- 10 against Texas.

LF Khris Davis returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous two games with a stomach illness and went 0-for-3 with a walk in a 3-0 loss to Texas on Friday night. Davis entered the game with a team-high 40 home runs, 10 of those against the Rangers. In his first 15 games against Texas this season, Davis hit .356 with 24 home runs to go with his 10 homers.

INF/OF Arismendy Alcantara sustained a season-ending sprained thumb Wednesday when he slid into second base and was caught stealing for the final out in a 6-5 loss to Houston. His thumb will be placed in a cast, but doctors don't believe he'll need surgery, A's manager Bob Melvin said.

INF/OF Arismendy Alcantara sustained a season-ending sprained thumb Wednesday when he slid into second base and was caught stealing for the final out in a 6-5 loss to Houston. His thumb will be placed in a cast, but doctors don't believe he'll need surgery, A's manager Bob Melvin said. "I don't think it's an issue for as far as what we're looking for next year," Melvin said. Alcantara hit .211 in 16 games with the A's, who was acquired from the Cubs on June in a trade for INF/OF Chris Coghlan. He spent most of the season after the trade at Triple-A Nashville. "Very athletic kid with a lot of versatility," Melvin said. "Very seldom do you find guys that can play the middle of the infield and also in the outfield. He runs well, switch hits. Got off to a little bit of a slow start with the bat, but seemed to be swinging the bat better as of late with us, and certainly the numbers at Triple-A were good toward the end as well."