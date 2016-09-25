Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Ryon Healy went 0-for-4 on Saturday in a 5-0 loss to Texas and has one hit in his past 16 at-bats over four games. Healy had a 10-game hitting streak before his slide. During his streak, he hit .452 with four doubles, four home runs, 10 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

RHP Sonny Gray (strained right forearm) pitched a one-inning simulated game and barring a setback will appear in a game before the season ends, manager Bob Melvin said. Gray has been on the disabled list since Aug. 7. Melvin said Gray looked "really good" in his session. "He threw 22 or 24 pitches and warmed with 28, so basically 50 pitches pretty hard,'' Melvin said. " So we'll see how he feels tomorrow. If he feels good tomorrow, then we'll fit him into a game somewhere." Gray said he has had no setbacks in his recovery and hasn't been concerned since having an MRI that showed no structural damage. "After we got the MRI back and you could tell exactly what it is, there was never a thought that there was going to be complications or anything," Gray said. "It definitely wasn't a major thing."

RHP Raul Alcantara (1-2) allowed four runs on seven hits over six innings in a 5-0 loss to Texas on Saturday. He gave up a pair of two-run homers to Rangers SS Elvis Andrus, one in the second inning and one in the sixth. Alcantara struck out six, walked one and left the game after throwing 79 pitches. "I thought he threw the ball well today," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "It ended up being two pitches for him, the fastball out over (the plate) to Andrus and a chengeup that sped him up."

1B Yonder Alonso went 1-for-3 in a 5-0 loss to Texas on Saturday, raising his batting average in September to .308, He is batting .253 with 30 doubles, seven home runs and 53 RBIs this season.