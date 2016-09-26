Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea will look to improve upon his impressive rookie-season stats when he opens a three-game road series Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Manaea has not allowed a run in his last 11 innings. He currently ranks second in the American League among rookies in starts (22), inning pitched (131 2/3) and strikeouts (116). He lost his only previous start against the Angels, allowing four earned runs (five total) in 5 2/3 innings.

3B Ryon Healy continued to dominate Texas Rangers pitching with three hits, including a two-run home run, in Sunday's 7-1 win. The rookie went 17-for-48 (.354) with 10 runs scored in 12 games against the Rangers this season. The three-hit game was Healy's fourth of the season.

C Bruce Maxwell had his second three-hit game this month in Oakland's 7-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The September call-up is now 17-for-43 (.395) in 15 games this month.

RHP Jharel Cotton became the first pitcher in Athletics history to begin a career with one or fewer runs allowed in five or more innings in four consecutive starts when he limited the Texas Rangers to one run on three hits in seven innings in Sunday's 7-1 win. Cotton improved to 2-0 with a 1.44 ERA since being promoted from Triple-A earlier this month.

INF/OF Matt Olson singled through an overshifted infield for his first major league hit in the third inning of Sunday's win over the Texas Rangers. The hit came after Olson had begun his career 0-for-7. Olson, playing right field for the first time in the big leagues, made a leaping catch against the fence in right field to end the eighth inning.

RHP Sonny Gray (elbow inflammation) will start Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, Athletics manager Bob Melvin announced Sunday. Gray will be limited to no more than two innings, Melvin reported. Gray has not started a game since Aug. 6.