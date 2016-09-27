Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea watched his streak of 15 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings end Monday night. Los Angeles Angels CF Mike Trout hit solo home run to begin the bottom of the fourth inning. Yet Manaea retired 15 of 16 batters between the first and sixth innings, induced 14 groundouts in his seven innings, recorded three strikeouts and permitted just one run, four hits, one walk and one hit batter. The left-hander, who did not get the loss in the A's 2-1 defeat, ranks second among the American League's rookies in three categories: strikeouts (119), innings pitched (138 2/3) and starts (23).

3B Ryon Healy continues to lead the American League's rookies in hits since the All-Star break. Healy went 1-for-4 with a double in a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, and now has 74 hits. The double also extended Healy's hitting streak on the road to 10 games.

RF Danny Valencia ended RHP Jered Weaver's bid for a perfect game Monday night. With two out in the fifth inning, Valencia hit a sharp ground ball past diving 3B Yunel Escobar for a single. Valencia also stole his first base of the season and just the eighth of his major league career before finishing 1-for-3 with a strikeout in the A's 2-1 loss.

DH Stephen Vogt hit his 13th home run of the season Monday night. Vogt lined a 92 mph fastball from RHP Deolis Guerra down the right-field line for a solo drive in the Athletics' 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt, who finished 1-for-4 with one strikeout, also extended his hitting streak to five games. Vogt has hit 12 of his 13 homers against right-handed pitchers, with 11 being solo efforts.