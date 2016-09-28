Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Mengden suffered his fourth loss in five starts Tuesday night. In three-plus innings, Mengden allowed eight runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out one in an 8-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander conceded a grand slam to LF Jefry Marte and has allowed nine home runs in 72 innings, including five in his past six games.

3B Ryon Healy continues to lead the American League's rookies in hits following the All-Star break. He extended his hitting streak on the road to 11 games Tuesday night, going 3-for-4 with a double in an 8-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Healy has 77 hits (18 doubles) and 34 RBIs since the All-Star break.

RHP Sonny Gray will be activated from the disabled list to start Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels. In his last start, Aug. 6 against the Chicago Cubs, Gray strained his right forearm, resulting in elbow inflammation. Gray had spent two weeks on the disabled list in May because of a strained right trapezius muscle. Manager Bob Melvin said Gray will be on a strict pitch limit and likely will not throw more than two innings.

C Stephen Vogt extended his hitting streak to six games Tuesday night. Vogt dumped a single into left field in the first inning and finished 1-for-4 in an 8-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The catcher also threw out DH Mike Trout trying to steal second base and CF Rafael Ortega trying to advance on a possible wild pitch.